Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.180.1177.7845.450.140.050.140.050.120.04

