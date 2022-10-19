Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 63.64% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.11 64 OPM %77.7845.45 -PBDT0.140.05 180 PBT0.140.05 180 NP0.120.04 200
