JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.40% to Rs 308.24 crore

Net Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 52.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 308.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 397.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales308.24397.24 -22 OPM %-17.481.43 -PBDT-52.625.75 PL PBT-71.51-12.34 -479 NP-52.95-9.27 -471

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU