Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.40% to Rs 308.24 croreNet Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 52.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 308.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 397.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales308.24397.24 -22 OPM %-17.481.43 -PBDT-52.625.75 PL PBT-71.51-12.34 -479 NP-52.95-9.27 -471
