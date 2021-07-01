Agro Tech Foods completes purchase of land in Kothur

Agro Tech Foods has completed purchase of land in Kothur (Telangana) to an extent of 2638.473 Sq Yards (2206.08 Sq meters) on 29th June 2021.
This land parcel is adjacent to the company's existing plant situated in Kothur and amounts to approx. 25% of the current land area of the existing plant and will be utilized for continued expansions of company's manufacturing operations.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 June 2021. Shares of Agro Tech Foods rose 0.34% to settle at Rs 942.85 yesterday.
Agro Tech Foods is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of edible oils and food products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU