Agro Tech Foods completes purchase of land in Kothur

Agro Tech Foods has completed purchase of land in Kothur (Telangana) to an extent of 2638.473 Sq Yards (2206.08 Sq meters) on 29th June 2021.

This land parcel is adjacent to the company's existing plant situated in Kothur and amounts to approx. 25% of the current land area of the existing plant and will be utilized for continued expansions of company's manufacturing operations.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 June 2021. Shares of Agro Tech Foods rose 0.34% to settle at Rs 942.85 yesterday.

Agro Tech Foods is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of edible oils and food products.

