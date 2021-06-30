Kitex Garments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Titagarh Wagons Ltd and KRBL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2021.

Kitex Garments Ltd tumbled 7.37% to Rs 115 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48895 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd lost 5.29% to Rs 68.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd crashed 5.14% to Rs 76.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd corrected 4.37% to Rs 70.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

KRBL Ltd slipped 4.36% to Rs 237.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

