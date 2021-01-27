Bandhan Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 308, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 33.38% in last one year as compared to a 16.73% rally in NIFTY and a 0.23% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 308, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 14072.2. The Sensex is at 47747.55, down 1.24%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost around 24.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31198.4, down 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

