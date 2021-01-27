Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 28.42 points or 2.02% at 1378.82 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 5.49%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.95%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 4.62%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 3.92%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.41%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.78%), ITI Ltd (down 0.49%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.95%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.53%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.75%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 738.68 or 1.53% at 47608.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 220.95 points or 1.55% at 14017.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 90.4 points or 0.5% at 18120.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 68.7 points or 1.12% at 6077.65.

On BSE,1006 shares were trading in green, 1772 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)