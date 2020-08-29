Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 69.34% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 30.93% to Rs 43.09 crore

Net profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 69.34% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.93% to Rs 43.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.0962.39 -31 OPM %5.504.86 -PBDT1.694.48 -62 PBT1.163.86 -70 NP0.842.74 -69

