Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 69.34% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the March 2020 quarter
EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming
No curb on export of APIs, formulations from SEZ units: DGFT
HIL Ltd to supply 25 tonnes of pesticides to Iran
Agro chemical industry body opposes draft proposal to ban 27 pesticides
-
Sales decline 30.93% to Rs 43.09 croreNet profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 69.34% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.93% to Rs 43.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.0962.39 -31 OPM %5.504.86 -PBDT1.694.48 -62 PBT1.163.86 -70 NP0.842.74 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU