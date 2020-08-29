Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 69.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.93% to Rs 43.09 crore

Net profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 69.34% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.93% to Rs 43.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.43.0962.395.504.861.694.481.163.860.842.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)