Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elitecon International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Elitecon International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Universal Office Automation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Allied Computers International (Asia) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilRadhagobind Commercial reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-150.00 -PBDT0-0.04 100 PBT0-0.04 100 NP0-0.04 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU