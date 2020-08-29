N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.06% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.06% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 99.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.9099.189.180.850.430.79-0.85-0.71-0.94-1.72

