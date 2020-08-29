JUST IN
N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.06% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.06% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 99.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.9099.18 -95 OPM %9.180.85 -PBDT0.430.79 -46 PBT-0.85-0.71 -20 NP-0.94-1.72 45

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 15:09 IST

