N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter
N K Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the March 2020 quarter
Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 95.06% to Rs 4.90 croreNet Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.06% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 99.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.9099.18 -95 OPM %9.180.85 -PBDT0.430.79 -46 PBT-0.85-0.71 -20 NP-0.94-1.72 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU