Air passenger traffic up nearly 96% to 1.25 crore in Jan'23: DGCA

Data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (20 February 2022) showed that passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2023 were 125.42 lakhs as against 64.08 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 95.72%.

Indigo carried 68.47 lakh passengers in January 2023 and its market shares was the highest, at 54.6%.

The number of passengers flown by SpiceJet was 9.14 lakh and its market share during the period under review was 7.3%.

IndiGo's passenger load factor (PLF) was 82% in January 2023 as against 87.5% in December 2022.

SpiceJet's PLF was 91% in January 2023 as compared with 92.7% in December 2022. In January 2023, IndiGo recorded on-time performance (OTP) of 84.6% at the four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. SpiceJet's OTP during the period under review was 58.9%.

On the BSE, InterGlobe Aviation fell 1.63% to Rs 1851 while Spicejet declined 2.74% to Rs 37.30.

