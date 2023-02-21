Dilip Buildcon arm executes concession agreement with NHAI

Dilip Buildcon said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Urga - Pathalgaon Highways has executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 20 February 2023 for a road project in Chhattisgarh.

The agreement constitutes construction of four lane, Urga - Pathalgaon section of NH-130A from Bhaisma village to Taruama village under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Chhattisgarh on hybrid annuity mode.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 1,955 crore and construction period of the project is 30 months and operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states & 1 union territory.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 79.52 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 96.66 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 8.2% year on year to Rs 2,378.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were down 1.37% to Rs 205.60 on the BSE.

