SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Kopran Ltd, DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd and California Software Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2023.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Kopran Ltd, DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd and California Software Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2023.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd tumbled 19.96% to Rs 21.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd crashed 8.03% to Rs 8.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1247 shares in the past one month.

Kopran Ltd lost 7.62% to Rs 123. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14252 shares in the past one month.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd shed 7.56% to Rs 233.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2420 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd pared 7.14% to Rs 15.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29280 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)