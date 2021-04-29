Premier Explosives terminates export order to Turkey

Premier Explosives announced the termination of the order bagged for supply of HMX and RDX derivatives from Elmas Savunma Sanyii Ve Havacilik Ticarett, Ankara, Turkey, which was intimated to stock exchanges on 27 November, 2019, due to difficulty in obtaining license from Government of India for export of the said products to Turkey.

There is negligible impact on the financial performance of the Company and no damages on cancellation of the aforesaid order.

