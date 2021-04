Gokaldas Exports temporarily closes plants and offices

Due to lockdown imposed by Govt. of Karnataka

Gokaldas Exports announced that in compliance with the State Government directives, the operations of the company's plants and offices located in the State of Karnataka will be temporarily closed.

Due to rising Covid cases in Karnataka, the State Government of Karnataka has announced lockdown from 27 April 2021 9.00 PM till 12 May 2021 6.00 AM.

