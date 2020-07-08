Airtel launches NEW Prepaid Packs with Premium Content from ZEE5

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) launched new propositions for its mobile customers in India as part of its strategic alliance with ZEE5.

These prepaid propositions are designed to deliver an exciting digital entertainment experience to Airtel smartphone customers by unlocking the full ZEE5 premium content catalogue to go with generous high speed data allowance and unlimited calling benefit.

1. The NEW Rs 289 prepaid bundle offers Unlimited Calling, 1.5 GB/day, 100 SMS/day plus full access to the entire ZEE5 catalogue, which includes hits such as Ghoomketu, Chintu Ka Birthday, Rangbaaz Phirse, Lalbazaar to name a few. The bundle comes with a validity of 28 days.

In addition, as part of Airtel Thanks benefits the customer also gets access to Airtel Xstream content and Wynk Music subscription.

2. The Rs 79 top-up offers subscription to the entire ZEE5 catalogue for 30 days. The convenient top up will be available to all Airtel customers through the Digital Store Section on Airtel Thanks App.

Customers can purchase the new prepaid pack on Airtel Thanks app, www.airtel.in and at all Airtel retail stores across India.

