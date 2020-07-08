Thomas Cook (India) launches City Escapes for mini-breaks in Europe

Thomas Cook (India) has launched City Escapes, a range of mini-breaks set in some of the finest cities across Europe: Central, Eastern & Nordic, the Baltics, Balkans & Eurasia.

With an unerring focus on customer health and safety, City Escapes offer accommodation at carefully selected branded hotels, with both transfers and sightseeing tours arranged on a private basis. The packages come at affordable price points starting at Rs. 19700.00* with the added advantage of special offers like hotel upgrades and complimentary entrances/sightseeing.

