Bharat Forge launches HRMS - an AI based solution enabling safe return to workplace

Bharat Forge in collaboration with AI start-up Blackstraw, has launched HRMS - an AI based solution that enables companies and institutions to comply with MHA provided guidelines for safe reopening. HRMS stands for Health Risk Monitoring System, an Intelligent Video Analytics solution, which has been developed to empower workplaces with worker safety for holistic growth, and is aligned with the future dependability of enterprises on technology and AI to monitor compliance of laid MHA policies, by employees.

It primarily comprises of two major components: (a) A Contactless Thermal screening system integrated with RFID badge reader. An integrated system comprising of AI, Thermal scanning through cameras and RFID reader, the system records at high speed with unmatched accuracy, the temperature of associates, and also maintains an automatic daily record of the temperature of every person entering and exiting the premises.

(b) AI Algorithms running on Surveillance CCTV cameras to monitor and Control human behavior.

Using state of art AI software, the system alerts administrators and provides them a dashboard when Social Distancing norms are not met or if an employee is not wearing a Face Mask. These alerts and dashboards are then reviewed to drive sustainable behavior change across the enterprise.

HRMS is ideal for deploying in high-footfall areas like educational campuses, hospitals, gated communities, retail stores, railway stations, airports and transit points to monitor individual and societal health. Presently, HRMS is being deployed at The Kalyani School, Pune and all critical facilities of BFL pan-India. BFL has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities by taking several safety measures, and has added HRMS as a crucial tool to help prevent the spread of COVID19 infection, thereby creating a safe environment for its thousands of employees entering and exiting the facility.

The company also intends to make the developed HRMS system available widely across schools and enterprises which will help them to safely re-open their premises and businesses respectively, during these tough times.

