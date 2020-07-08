Intellect Design Arena ranked #1 Best Selling Retail Banking Solution

-
By IBS IntelligenceIntellect Global Consumer Banking, the flagship banking suite of Intellect Design Arena has bagged the Global Acclaim of #1 Best Selling Retail Banking Solution in the world by the highly respected, independent analyst IBS Intelligence, in their IBS Annual Sales League Table 2020.
IBS Intelligence is the definitive source of independent news, analysis & research relating to global financial technology markets.
