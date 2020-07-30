Ajanta Pharma gains after Q1 PAT gallops 29% YoY

Shares of the pharma company rose 1.15% to Rs 1,506.70 after its consolidated net profit jumped 28.90% to Rs 147.76 crore on 9.19% increase in net sales to Rs 668.20 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 36.47% to Rs 206.69 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 151.45 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter surged 60.03% at Rs 53.13 crore as against Rs 33.20 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was declared during market hours today, 30 July 2020.

EBITDA grew 33% to Rs 223 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 168 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA stood at 33% of revenue. Total export sales jumped 19% to Rs 483 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, India sales stood at Rs 174 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Rs 194 crore, registering a 10% fall Y-o-Y (year-on-year). As per IQVIA MAT June 2020 data,the firm posted a healthy growth of 10% in cardiology (segment growth of 12%), 5% in ophthalmology (segment growth of 3%), 10% in pain management (segment growth of 5%) and a decline of 3% in dermatology (segment growth of 5%).

During Q1 June 2020, research and development (R&D) expenses was at Rs 31 crore (which is 5% of the operating income) over Rs 40 crore in Q1 June 2019 (which represents 6% of operating income).

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, producing and marketing a range of branded and generic formulations.

