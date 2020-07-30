Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nectar Lifescience Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd and Cineline India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2020.

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd lost 12.04% to Rs 51.15 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd tumbled 9.37% to Rs 20.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd crashed 8.31% to Rs 54.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5618 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd pared 8.17% to Rs 47.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12498 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd shed 7.94% to Rs 24.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6407 shares in the past one month.

