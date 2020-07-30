Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 269.11 points or 1.98% at 13304.43 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 7.5%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.84%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.89%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.82%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.73%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.61%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 134.67 or 0.35% at 37936.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.3 points or 0.13% at 11188.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.65 points or 0.07% at 12981.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.12 points or 0.22% at 4496.4.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

