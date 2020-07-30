JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Kirloskar Oil Engines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Oil and Gas shares slide

Capital Market 

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 269.11 points or 1.98% at 13304.43 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 7.5%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.84%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.89%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.82%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.73%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.61%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 134.67 or 0.35% at 37936.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.3 points or 0.13% at 11188.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.65 points or 0.07% at 12981.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.12 points or 0.22% at 4496.4.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU