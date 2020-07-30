Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 34.18 points or 2.63% at 1263.67 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.83%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 4.15%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.9%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.07%),ITI Ltd (down 2.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.09%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.56%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.45%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.44%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 4.6%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.77%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.26%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 134.67 or 0.35% at 37936.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.3 points or 0.13% at 11188.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.65 points or 0.07% at 12981.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.12 points or 0.22% at 4496.4.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

