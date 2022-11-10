Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 34.38% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 59.77% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 34.38% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 59.77% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.145.32 -60 OPM %37.8519.55 -PBDT0.660.91 -27 PBT0.570.82 -30 NP0.420.64 -34

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:54 IST

