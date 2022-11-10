JUST IN
HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 1213.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 397.56% to Rs 8.16 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings rose 1213.79% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 397.56% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.161.64 398 OPM %94.3667.68 -PBDT7.701.11 594 PBT7.631.06 620 NP7.620.58 1214

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:54 IST

