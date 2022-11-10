HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 1213.79% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HB Stockholdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2022 quarter
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.07% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 397.56% to Rs 8.16 croreNet profit of HB Stockholdings rose 1213.79% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 397.56% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.161.64 398 OPM %94.3667.68 -PBDT7.701.11 594 PBT7.631.06 620 NP7.620.58 1214
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU