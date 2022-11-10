Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 36.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 14.67 croreNet profit of Ruchi Infrastructure rose 36.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.6717.20 -15 OPM %50.9949.77 -PBDT6.366.06 5 PBT2.541.90 34 NP2.041.50 36
