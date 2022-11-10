Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 16.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 2587.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 16.39% to Rs 238.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 284.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 2587.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2095.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2587.002095.9311.9420.56393.00487.81316.00416.92238.00284.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)