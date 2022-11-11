Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 54.29% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 44.05% to Rs 10.29 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech declined 54.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.05% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.2918.39 -44 OPM %5.645.17 -PBDT0.450.74 -39 PBT0.200.45 -56 NP0.160.35 -54

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:55 IST

