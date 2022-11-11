Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.32 crorePankaj Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.320.44 -27 OPM %-43.75-40.91 -PBDT0.03-0.03 LP PBT0-0.06 100 NP0-0.06 100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
