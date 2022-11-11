Pankaj Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.32 crore

Pankaj Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.320.44-43.75-40.910.03-0.030-0.060-0.06

