Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 115.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.32% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products rose 115.38% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.32% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.192.3425.3911.540.870.560.560.260.560.26

