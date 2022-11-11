Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 115.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.32% to Rs 3.19 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products rose 115.38% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.32% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.192.34 36 OPM %25.3911.54 -PBDT0.870.56 55 PBT0.560.26 115 NP0.560.26 115
