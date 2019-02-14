Aksh Optifibre Ltd Falls 4.45%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.94%

Aksh Optifibre Ltd has lost 24.59% over last one month compared to 8.56% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.85% drop in the SENSEX
Aksh Optifibre Ltd lost 4.45% today to trade at Rs 18.25. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.94% to quote at 953.94. The index is down 8.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 2.53% and Reliance Communications Ltd lost 2.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 33.51 % over last one year compared to the 5.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Aksh Optifibre Ltd has lost 24.59% over last one month compared to 8.56% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.85% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50202 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 91653 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 44.5 on 14 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 18.1 on 14 Feb 2019.
