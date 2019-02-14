Eicher Motors Ltd Spurts 1.81%

JUST IN
Eicher Motors Ltd gained 1.81% today to trade at Rs 20516.6. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.26% to quote at 18453.77. The index is down 7.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bosch Ltd increased 1.14% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd added 0.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went down 26.87 % over last one year compared to the 5.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 0.45% over last one month compared to 7.92% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.01% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 302 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4972 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 32209.5 on 27 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 18780 on 30 Jan 2019.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 09:30 IST

