Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, P B A Infrastructure Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2019.
Motor & General Finance Ltd crashed 11.53% to Rs 43.35 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 550 shares in the past one month.
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd lost 10.40% to Rs 7.24. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3657 shares in the past one month.
P B A Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 6.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 388 shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd fell 9.96% to Rs 11.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2188 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd shed 9.93% to Rs 24.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 431 shares in the past one month.
