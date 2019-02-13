CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2019.

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2019.

& Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 25.19% to Rs 25.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 61.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 10.55% to Rs 34.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36019 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 7.54% to Rs 50.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

pared 6.01% to Rs 124.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

plummeted 5.78% to Rs 2264. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87098 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)