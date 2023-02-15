Alfavision Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.25% to Rs 1.22 croreNet loss of Alfavision Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 97.25% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.2244.42 -97 OPM %59.023.44 -PBDT-0.500.46 PL PBT-0.500.44 PL NP-0.500.44 PL
