Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 111.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 29.97 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 111.61% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.9734.4313.282.213.381.842.451.642.371.12

