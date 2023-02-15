Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 111.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Indices trim some gains, Nifty below 16,950 mark, pharma stocks advance
Indices trade with modest gains; pharma stocks decline
Barometers trade flat; pharma shares rise for 2nd day
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
-
Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 29.97 croreNet profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 111.61% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.9734.43 -13 OPM %13.282.21 -PBDT3.381.84 84 PBT2.451.64 49 NP2.371.12 112
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU