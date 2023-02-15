JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 111.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 29.97 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 111.61% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.9734.43 -13 OPM %13.282.21 -PBDT3.381.84 84 PBT2.451.64 49 NP2.371.12 112

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU