Alkali Metals receives Establishment Inspection Report for Visakhapatnam Unit

Alkali Metals has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Visakhapatnam Unit in Andhra Pradesh. The EIR from USFDA indicates closure of the inspection and the Unit is in acceptable state of Compliance of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP).

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:29 IST

