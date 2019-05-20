JUST IN
Manali Petrochemicals announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

On 20 May 2019

Manali Petrochemicals announced the following change in directorate at meeting held on 20 May 2019 -

Appointment of Lt. Col. Chatapuram Swaminathan Shankar as Independent Director.

Brig. (Retd.) Harish Chandra Chawla, [DIN: 00085415], aged 73, would be retiring on 27 May 2019 upon completion of his term as an Independent Director.

Proposals for appointment of G. Chellakrishna, [DIN: 01036398] and Sashikala Srikanth, [DIN: 01678374], Independent Directors, (who would be completing their first term of 5 years on 12 August 2019) for a second term of 5 years will be considered at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

