Palred Technologies to sell Xmate brand of products on Amazon India

Palred Technologies announced that Palred Technology Services has signed an agreement to sell the Xmate brand of products on Amazon India. Amazon has approved 45 different products / stock keeping units (SKUs) under this agreement. Palred Technology Services would be selling Xmate brand of products only on Amazon India.
Palred Electronics will continue to own and sell its brand of PTron products on various online channels in India Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, LatestOne.com etc and offline general trade & modern trade outlets through the established network of distributors across the country.
