Cox & Kings owned MEININGER Hotels signs contract for hotel in Marseille; fourth in France

Cox & Kings owned MEININGER Hotels is executing its expansion strategy and will grow further in France: with the signing of the contract for a new hotel in Marseille, MEININGER's number of prospective beds in France grows to over 2600.
The new hotel is expected to open in summer 2021.
The fourth MEININGER hotel in France is coming to Marseille. The expansion into the second largest city of France got sealed by the contract signing between the hotel group and the French real estate developer COFFIM. The new hotel will be located in the middle of the "new Marseille", the totally renewed urban area around the Marseille harbour and will have 194 rooms, 574 beds as well as 22 parking spaces.
