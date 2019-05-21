Cox & Kings owned MEININGER Hotels signs contract for hotel in Marseille; fourth in France

owned is executing its expansion strategy and will grow further in France: with the signing of the contract for a new in Marseille, MEININGER's number of prospective beds in grows to over 2600.

The new is expected to open in summer 2021.

The fourth MEININGER in is coming to The expansion into the second largest city of got sealed by the contract signing between the hotel group and the French COFFIM. The new hotel will be located in the middle of the "new Marseille", the totally renewed urban area around the harbour and will have 194 rooms, 574 beds as well as 22 parking spaces.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)