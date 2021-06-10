Nelco provides update on scheme of arrangement and amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Tejas Network deploys its 100G DWDM/OTN solution for Zimbabwe's TelOne
Subex spurt on joining O-RAN Alliance
Tata Comm, BIX collaborate for OTN network for Bahrain
-
Scheme becomes effective on 0 June 2021Nelco has received on 09 June 2021, the requisite approval from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for transfer of the Internet Service Provider license and VSAT license from the Amalgamating Company i.e. Tatanet Services to the Amalgamated Company i.e. Nelco under the Scheme. Accordingly, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst Nelco, Tatanet Services and Nelco Network Products and their respective Shareholders and Creditors has become effective on 9 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU