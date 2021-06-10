JSW Steel achieves crude steel production of 13.67 lakh tonnes in May 2021

JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 13.67 lakh tonnes in month of May 2021 compared to 12.48 lakh tonnes in May 2020, recording a growth of 10%.
The average capacity utilisation was 91% during the month of May 2021.
The production of flat rolled products stood at 9.99 lakh tonnes, recording a growth of 10% over May 2020. The production of long rolled products stood at 3.09 lakh tonnes, recording a growth of 55% over May 2020.
The capacity utilization remained at 91% in May'21 as the Liquid Oxygen supplies were over 30000 tonnes for medical purposes in May'21 from the Steel Complexes of the Company across India, as against over 20000 tonnes in April'21.
