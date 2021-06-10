Welspun Enterprises update on gas discovery by Adani Welspun Exploration

-
Welspun Enterprises announced that the joint venture company, Adani Welspun Exploration (AWEL) has completed an appraisal cum development of well in the B-9 contract area of Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Off shore.
This block was won by AWEL under the Discovered Small Field round DSF-1. It may be noted that B-9 field was discovered earlier by ONGC and 3 wells were drilled out of which 2 produced approx. 10 million cubic feet gas per day during testing.
It is relevant to note that this B-9 field is adjacent to the AWEL block MB-OSN-2005/2 for which potential commercial viability was announced on 15 May 2021.
The reservoir has been cored and is being subjected to advanced studies to ascertain the potential of the reservoir and the field. The gas initially in place (GIIP) estimate is in the range of 85 billion cubic feet subject to completion of detailed study.
With these 2 adjoining blocks being gas bearing with associated condensate and the potential GIIP being in the range of 600 billion cubic feet, AWEL plans to work on its field development plan as a cluster which should improve the commercial viability of both the blocks.
