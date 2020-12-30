Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays supported

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2928, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.39% in last one year as compared to a 14.05% gain in NIFTY and a 58.77% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2928, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 13878.45. The Sensex is at 47418.19, down 0.41%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 4.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12843.9, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16464 shares today, compared to the daily average of 96405 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

