Centum Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Tera Software standalone net profit declines 9.58% in the March 2020 quarter
Tera Software standalone net profit declines 91.37% in the September 2020 quarter
Tera Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Allsec Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Tera Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Control Print Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2020.
Control Print Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2020.
Centum Electronics Ltd spiked 13.66% to Rs 457.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5669 shares in the past one month.
Control Print Ltd soared 10.69% to Rs 257.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4130 shares in the past one month.
Tera Software Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 51.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54837 shares in the past one month.
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 223.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2921 shares in the past one month.
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd gained 9.96% to Rs 2.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU