Centum Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Control Print Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2020.

Centum Electronics Ltd spiked 13.66% to Rs 457.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5669 shares in the past one month.

Control Print Ltd soared 10.69% to Rs 257.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4130 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 51.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54837 shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 223.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2921 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd gained 9.96% to Rs 2.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

