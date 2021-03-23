Alkem Laboratories partners with Tata Memorial Centre

For establishing advanced radiotherapy facility in Muzaffarpur and set up three mini cancer units in Bihar

Alkem Laboratories has agreed to partner with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to establish an advanced Radiotherapy Facility as a part of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center (HBCHRC), Muzaffarpur.

As part of Alkem's CSR activity, Alkem has sanctioned the purchase of 2 most advanced versions of the teletherapy and brachytherapy units for this facility. This facility being developed as a spoke model shall also provide chemotherapy, minor operation, basic laboratory, treatment planning, etc.

To decentralize the cancer care further, Alkem and TMC have collaborated to also establish 3 mini cancer units in the following cities of Bihar namely Buxar, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur. These centers will connect cancer patients of those districts by telemedicine to HBCHRC, Muzaffarpur. In addition, these centers will work with the district administration on community activities such as cancer awareness and screening.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)