Himadri Speciality Chemical allots 1.57 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Himadri Speciality Chemical has allotted 1,57,496 equity shares of Re.1/- each of the Company to the eligible employees on exercise of options pursuant to "Himadri Employee Stock Option Plan 2016", at a price of Rs.19/- per share.

Consequently, the issued and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 41,89,65,278/- consisting of 41,89,65,278 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

