Allied Digital spurts on bagging 5-yr deal

Allied Digital Services hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 82.80 after the company said it has won a five year contract worth Rs 165 crore from a large global manufacturing conglomerate.As per the contract, Allied Digital Services will manage and transform the IT infrastructure services including workplace services, enterprise services, enterprise applications, security, governance support.
It will also govern, optimize, transform existing IT service contracts of all business entities as well as support sourcing of new IT services and solutions. The transformed service model will establish highly optimized IT operations and boost business of all entities.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Allied Digital Services rose 6.15% to Rs 4.66 crore on 18.86% rise in net sales to Rs 98.24 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Allied Digital Services is engaged in IT consulting and services. It is a global managed service provider and systems integrator, offering the entire spectrum of infrastructure solutions and services to clients across 70 countries.
