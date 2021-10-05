Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 58.87 points or 0.14% at 41593.88 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.48%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.04%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.64%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.51%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.08%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.8%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.66%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.32%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 250.57 or 0.42% at 59549.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.6 points or 0.43% at 17767.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 191.3 points or 0.67% at 28888.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.92 points or 0.3% at 8903.9.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 1139 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)