Real Estate shares tumble

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 76.68 points or 1.86% at 4054 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.07%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.61%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.5%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.3%),DLF Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.44%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.16%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.02%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.96%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 250.57 or 0.42% at 59549.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.6 points or 0.43% at 17767.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 191.3 points or 0.67% at 28888.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.92 points or 0.3% at 8903.9.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 1139 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

