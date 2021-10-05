Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 114.64 points or 0.43% at 26534.62 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Cipla Ltd (down 2.14%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 2.11%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 1.99%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.66%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 1.55%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.4%), Natco Pharma Ltd (down 1.39%), Kopran Ltd (down 1.37%), and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.3%).

On the other hand, Valiant Organics Ltd (up 8.74%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 6.78%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 5.24%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 250.57 or 0.42% at 59549.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.6 points or 0.43% at 17767.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 191.3 points or 0.67% at 28888.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.92 points or 0.3% at 8903.9.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 1139 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

